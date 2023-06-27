Shooting investigation underway in Pueblo, victim has life-threatening injuries

PUEBLO, Colo. (Pueblo Police news release) - On June 26, 2023, at approximately 5:47 p.m., officers responded to the area of East 15th Street and Troy Avenue on the report of a shooting that had just occurred. When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male victim lying in the alley just west of Troy Ave between East 14th and East 15th Street.

The victim had blood on his neck, face, and knee. The victim was conscious when officers arrived, and he told them he had been shot. During the investigation, Officers located video which showed a white vehicle driving south on Troy Avenue and then turn west into the alley between 14th and 15th Street. The vehicle pulled up next to the victim, who was standing in the alley. A person in the passenger seat of the vehicle exited and spoke to the victim from across the car. After some interaction, shots were heard, and the victim then fell to the ground. The passenger re-entered the vehicle, which then fled the scene westbound through the alley. The victim was transported to a local area hospital and treated for life-threatening injuries.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you are encouraged to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Sergeant Chris Flores at (719) 553-2936. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542- 7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

