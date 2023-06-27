Report: Free contraception may help curb unplanned pregnancies

FILE: Women were 40% more likely to take various forms of contraception if they were offered...
FILE: Women were 40% more likely to take various forms of contraception if they were offered without charge, a study said.(outcast104 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:58 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Providing free birth control to uninsured women may help reduce unplanned pregnancies and abortions.

According to a report published by the National Bureau of Economics, women were 40% more likely to take various forms of contraception if they were offered without charge.

Researchers also said many of these women were practicing more effective methods of preventing pregnancies.

The end result is that the chances of unplanned pregnancies could drop by around 30%.

The findings were based on roughly 1,600 uninsured women who were making visits to a Title X-funded health facility.

There has been a surge in contraception demand in the U.S. following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Club Q shooting victims
Club Q killer takes plea deal for mass shooting in Colorado Springs
A man is dead after a crash near downtown Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon. (Edited for...
One dead after crash on I-25 near downtown Colorado Springs
those close to 2021 murder victim speak
“I hope she’s looking down on us and I hope she’s happy with the verdict we got” those close to 2021 murder victim speak after sentencing
A tornado touched down at least 15 miles from the town of Granada, leaving one residence...
‘We survived; we’re still here’: Southern Colorado community helps family recover after category EF3 tornado
Police in Newton, Massachusetts, investigate after three people were found dead Sunday.
Suspect arrested in killing of couple celebrating their 50th anniversary

Latest News

Lincoln County teen saves classmate choking on marble during summer school
Teen saves classmate choking on marble during summer school
6.27.23
Feeling the heat this week
An employee displays some of the varieties of disposable electronic cigarette devices...
Thousands of unauthorized vapes are pouring into the US despite the FDA crackdown on fruity flavors
At 65, Richard Stika is still 10 years below the normal retirement age for bishops.
Embattled Tennessee bishop resigns after priest complaints, abuse-related lawsuits