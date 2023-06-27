Pets rescued from Pueblo house fire Tuesday morning

Pueblo house fire 6/27/2023
Pueblo house fire 6/27/2023(Pueblo Fire Department twitter)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:33 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were able to rescue some pets from a house fire.

After midnight Tuesday morning, the Pueblo Fire Department responded to a house fire on Carousel Court in the Belmont neighborhood of Pueblo’s east side. Firefighters found the home with heavy fire conditions. The residents were able to get out, but said a dog and two cats were still inside.

Firefighters rescued the dog, Lucy, and one cat, but could not find the second cat. Firefighters say properly working smoke detectors alerted the residents of the danger.

The fire was quickly extinguished. No one was injured.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Club Q shooting victims
Club Q killer takes plea deal for mass shooting in Colorado Springs
A man is dead after a crash near downtown Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon. (Edited for...
One dead after crash on I-25 near downtown Colorado Springs
those close to 2021 murder victim speak
“I hope she’s looking down on us and I hope she’s happy with the verdict we got” those close to 2021 murder victim speak after sentencing
A tornado touched down at least 15 miles from the town of Granada, leaving one residence...
‘We survived; we’re still here’: Southern Colorado community helps family recover after category EF3 tornado
Police in Newton, Massachusetts, investigate after three people were found dead Sunday.
Suspect arrested in killing of couple celebrating their 50th anniversary

Latest News

Warming up across southern Colorado
Feeling the heat this week
Nightingale Drive shooting 6/26/2023
1 shot at Colorado Springs apartment complex
100 years of contribution flight
Air Force marks 100 years of Air Refueling with Colorado, national flyovers Tuesday
Club Q suspect pleads guilty to shooting, sentenced to more than 2,000 years in prison