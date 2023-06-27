Pets rescued from Pueblo house fire Tuesday morning

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were able to rescue some pets from a house fire.

After midnight Tuesday morning, the Pueblo Fire Department responded to a house fire on Carousel Court in the Belmont neighborhood of Pueblo’s east side. Firefighters found the home with heavy fire conditions. The residents were able to get out, but said a dog and two cats were still inside.

Firefighters rescued the dog, Lucy, and one cat, but could not find the second cat. Firefighters say properly working smoke detectors alerted the residents of the danger.

The fire was quickly extinguished. No one was injured.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.