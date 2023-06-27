NASA system can recycle astronauts’ sweat and pee on the ISS

NASA announced a system that recycles astronaut pee and sweat aboard the ISS.
NASA announced a system that recycles astronaut pee and sweat aboard the ISS.(NASA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:52 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Astronauts may soon be drinking recycled urine and sweat on the International Space Station.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration announced its engineers have found a way to recycle those liquids from astronauts on the ISS.

While the idea might make some people squeamish, it’s a way to meet one of astronauts’ basic needs, water, without resupply missions from Earth.

NASA announced a system that recycles astronaut pee and sweat aboard the ISS.
NASA announced a system that recycles astronaut pee and sweat aboard the ISS.(NASA)

Each crew member needs about a gallon of water per day for consumption, food preparation and hygiene.

NASA said the new system works to collect wastewater and moisture released into the cabin air from astronauts’ breath and sweat. It gets treated and processed into clean and potable water.

Scientists said it’s been carefully tested and has proven reliable.

NASA said the process is similar to some city water distribution systems on Earth but far superior.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Club Q shooting victims
Club Q killer takes plea deal for mass shooting in Colorado Springs
those close to 2021 murder victim speak
“I hope she’s looking down on us and I hope she’s happy with the verdict we got” those close to 2021 murder victim speak after sentencing
A man is dead after a crash near downtown Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon. (Edited for...
One dead after crash on I-25 near downtown Colorado Springs
A tornado touched down at least 15 miles from the town of Granada, leaving one residence...
‘We survived; we’re still here’: Southern Colorado community helps family recover after category EF3 tornado
Police in Newton, Massachusetts, investigate after three people were found dead Sunday.
Suspect arrested in killing of couple celebrating their 50th anniversary

Latest News

Listening to America: Eating Disorders
Capi is one of the seven senior residents at Jane's Journey Home.
New home for old dogs created by woman’s last wish
FILE - Actor Julian Sands poses for photographers at the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy,...
Actor Julian Sands died while hiking on California mountain, authorities confirm
A Missouri couple who received a hotel voucher in 1983 for their wedding finally used it 40...
Couple redeems hotel voucher from their wedding day 40 years later
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate, speaks during a town hall event...
Rivalry between Trump and DeSantis deepens with dueling New Hampshire campaign events