“Hate will not win, love will conquer all,” Survivors of Club Q tragedy react as shooter is sentenced to thousands of years in prison

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Seven months have passed since the tragic shooting at Club Q that left five dead and 17 injured, and on Monday, the survivors finally saw justice done.

The shooter pleaded guilty to all counts, facing a sentence of more than 2,000 years. During the sentencing, the court heard statements from people who were there that night in November.

R.J. Lewis was a friend of Derrick Rump and Daniel Aston. He has been a contract worker for Club Q ever since December of 2021. In November of 2022, his life was changed when he lost two very close friends of his. He said Daniel was killed only 10 feet away from him.

Despite the tragedy, he said he won’t let it stop him from moving forward.

“I’m a survivor,” Lewis said, “I don’t like the term ‘victim’ because it shows people that I’m not gonna let one person ruin my life.”

When asked if he believed justice was served, he said he has mixed feelings.

“There’s some nights I can’t sleep because of this,” he said. “So, yes, legally, justice was served, but I personally hope that he suffers every day.”

The shooter’s attorney apologized on the shooter’s behalf. But Lewis wasn’t convinced.

“If this man had some actual remorse, there was none seen today in the courtroom.”

Ever since the shooting, Lewis said he’s been involved in the rebuilding of Club Q, including helping raise money for a permanent memorial for those killed. When things get rough, he said he thinks back on his friends, Derrick and Daniel.

“I know, especially, Derrick and Daniel would want justice as well, they would want us to keep pushing forward.”

Michael Anderson was also there the night of the shooting. A former bartender, Anderson has spent his time since the shooting to advocate against gun violence, even meeting with officials like President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Now, he works as the Vice President of Club Q Operations. On Monday, though, he was simply a survivor, telling his story and ensuring justice was done.

“He gets to spend the rest of his life repeating and listening to the words that are being said in the courtroom right now by me and other survivors and people who lost someone,” Anderson said, “and I hope he thinks about those words for the rest of his life and he spends that time not forgetting the damage he’s done to a whole community and the holes he’s left in the heart of so many people.”

Anderson said he felt a huge weight being lifted in the sentence, allowing him to work to move forward and find peace.

For Lewis, it doesn’t make up for the loss or the trauma, but it sends a powerful message.

“Hate will not win, love will conquer all, and Club Q will come back.”

