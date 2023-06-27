D-20 in Colorado Springs suspends changes to start/end times after ‘considerable’ feedback

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Following what a spokesperson for El Paso County’s largest school district described as “considerable feedback,” D-20 is holding off on changing their school start/end times for the upcoming school year.

On Tuesday, the following message was sent to the D-20 community:

“After considerable feedback, we will suspend our decision to change School Start/End Times for the 2024-25 school year.

To date, we conducted a comprehensive study, held committees and town halls, and deployed a district-wide survey. Still, we are not closer to finding a logistically feasible solution that meets the goal of student wellness.

You may be asking, what’s next? Our long-term goal remains; creating a Start/End Time Schedule where secondary students start later than their younger peers. Moving forward, we will continue researching and evaluating the logistics needed for optimal start times, which includes transportation resources.

We recognize this has been a challenging process for all involved. Thank you for your feedback and support as we navigated this situation together.”

The time changes were finalized in January, and it isn’t clear when or if they will be implemented in the future.

The current start times vary from school to school. For the 2022-23 school year, the start and end times are as follows:

Elementary schools 2022-23:

8:15-3:20 (10 schools)

8:20/3:25 (1 school)

8:30/3:35 (1 school)

8:35/3:40 (2 schools)

8:45/3:50 (7 schools)

Preschool 8:15/3:20

Middle Schools 2022-23:

7:45/2:50 (1 school)

7:55/3:00 (2 schools)

8:00/3:05 (1 school)

8:15/8:25 (1 school)

8:25/3:30 (1 school)

High Schools 2022-23 :

7:45/2:50 (5 schools)

AVC 8:55/3:30

