Crews respond to a storage facility fire in Colorado Springs Tuesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were able to quickly contain a fire at a storage facility in Colorado Springs Tuesday morning.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department was called to the storage lot just before 9 a.m. in the 6100 block of Mark Dabling Boulevard. The area is east of the Rockrimmon Open Space. Videos sent to 11 News show an RV inside a storage unit fully engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to contain the blaze and the cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported in the incident.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the fire. The purpose of this article is to provide the latest information tied to a fire that was creating a lot of smoke in the area.

