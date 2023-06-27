Amber Alert issued for 2 children in Missouri

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a 5-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl in Missouri.
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a 5-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl in Missouri.(Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By Matt Woods
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:49 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a 5-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl in Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued the alert around 5 p.m.

Authorities said 11-year-old Terryjae Rhodes and 5-year-old King Rhodes were taken at about 2 p.m. from Tyndall Drive in St. Louis, Missouri.

Terryjae is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes. King is 3 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 40 pounds and also has black hair with brown eyes.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the victims were taken by an unknown adult female.

Anyone with information about the location of the two children can call the Berkeley Police Department at 314-524-3311 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Club Q shooting victims
Club Q killer takes plea deal for mass shooting in Colorado Springs
A man is dead after a crash near downtown Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon. (Edited for...
One dead after crash on I-25 near downtown Colorado Springs
those close to 2021 murder victim speak
“I hope she’s looking down on us and I hope she’s happy with the verdict we got” those close to 2021 murder victim speak after sentencing
A tornado touched down at least 15 miles from the town of Granada, leaving one residence...
‘We survived; we’re still here’: Southern Colorado community helps family recover after category EF3 tornado
Nightingale Drive shooting 6/26/2023
1 shot at Colorado Springs apartment complex

Latest News

An investigator walks out of a home along Broadway Street, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Newton,...
Golden anniversary turns tragic as couple, relative are fatally stabbed and beaten
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett watches from the sideline at an NFL football game on...
Former NFL QB Ryan Mallett dies at age 35, reports say
FILE - Roberto Marquez, of Dallas, adds a flower to a makeshift memorial at the site where...
US arrests 4 Mexican nationals in 2022 deaths of 53 migrants found trapped in hot tractor trailer
An arrangement of flags and flowers at the Club Q memorial in May 2023. Pikes Peak Pride...
“The death penalty still matters.” Colorado District Attorney talks Club Q case after plea hearing
FILE - Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, waves to supporters during...
Ivanka Trump dismissed from New York attorney general’s fraud lawsuit against her father