Air Force marks 100 years of Air Refueling with Colorado, national flyovers Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The United States Air Force invites the American public to observe flyovers of air refuelers over all 50 states, honoring 100 years of aerial refueling, on Tuesday.

According to a press release by McConnell Air Force Base, the Colorado part of this global flyover effort comes from the 22nd Air Refueling Wing at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. McConnell will launch a KC-46A Pegasus and a KC-135 Stratotanker and send these aircraft on a route over several landmarks and cities over the Front Range, in the following order:

· Pueblo: 9:18 a.m., Pueblo Memorial Airport, Doss Aviation

· Colorado Springs: 9:24 a.m., Garden of the Gods and Downtown

· Air Force Academy: 9:26 a.m.

· Denver: 9:34 a.m., Capitol building, Coors Stadium, Downtown

· Boulder: 9:39 a.m., University of Colorado Boulder

· Fort Collins: 9:45 a.m., Colorado State University, Downtown

Times are approximate and can shift due to required airspace clearance. The aircraft are scheduled to fly at about 2,500 feet above ground level.

