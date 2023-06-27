Air Force marks 100 years of Air Refueling with Colorado, national flyovers Tuesday

100 years of contribution flight
100 years of contribution flight(McConnell Air Force Base, USAFA)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:48 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The United States Air Force invites the American public to observe flyovers of air refuelers over all 50 states, honoring 100 years of aerial refueling, on Tuesday.

According to a press release by McConnell Air Force Base, the Colorado part of this global flyover effort comes from the 22nd Air Refueling Wing at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. McConnell will launch a KC-46A Pegasus and a KC-135 Stratotanker and send these aircraft on a route over several landmarks and cities over the Front Range, in the following order:

· Pueblo: 9:18 a.m., Pueblo Memorial Airport, Doss Aviation

· Colorado Springs: 9:24 a.m., Garden of the Gods and Downtown

· Air Force Academy: 9:26 a.m.

· Denver: 9:34 a.m., Capitol building, Coors Stadium, Downtown

· Boulder: 9:39 a.m., University of Colorado Boulder

· Fort Collins: 9:45 a.m., Colorado State University, Downtown

Times are approximate and can shift due to required airspace clearance. The aircraft are scheduled to fly at about 2,500 feet above ground level.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Club Q shooting victims
Club Q killer takes plea deal for mass shooting in Colorado Springs
A man is dead after a crash near downtown Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon. (Edited for...
One dead after crash on I-25 near downtown Colorado Springs
those close to 2021 murder victim speak
“I hope she’s looking down on us and I hope she’s happy with the verdict we got” those close to 2021 murder victim speak after sentencing
A tornado touched down at least 15 miles from the town of Granada, leaving one residence...
‘We survived; we’re still here’: Southern Colorado community helps family recover after category EF3 tornado
Police in Newton, Massachusetts, investigate after three people were found dead Sunday.
Suspect arrested in killing of couple celebrating their 50th anniversary

Latest News

Nightingale Drive shooting 6/26/2023
1 shot at Colorado Springs apartment complex
Club Q suspect pleads guilty to shooting, sentenced to more than 2,000 years in prison
As the shooter who killed five people in an LGBTQ nightclub is sentenced to thousands of years...
“Hate will not win, love will conquer all,” Survivors of Club Q tragedy react as shooter is sentenced to thousands of years in prison
WATCH: "This cannot be what defines Club Q," club owner says after plea