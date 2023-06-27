85-year-old woman dies following crash along I-25 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An 85-year-old woman died following a crash along I-25 in Colorado Springs on June 12.

The crash happened just before noon that day on the northbound side of the highway near the Bijou Exit.

“the driver lost control of the vehicle due to heavy rains,” part of a news release from Colorado Springs Police issued on Tuesday reads. “After losing control of the vehicle, it rolled over, ejecting the female passenger.”

The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital. The passenger passed away on June 15. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified her as 85-year-old Kay Tallent.

Investigators say neither speed nor alcohol are suspected factors in the crash.

