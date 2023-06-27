1 year after 13-year-old girl killed in Colorado, authorities continue to ask for help in the case

The body of Hailey Perkins was found in Pueblo West on June 27, 2022.
The body of Hailey Perkins was found in Pueblo West on June 27, 2022.(PCSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:48 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Tuesday marks one year since the body of 13-year-old Hailey Perkins was found in a Pueblo West home.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to ask the public for help in the case.

“Detectives are vigilant in investigating and following up on leads and tips that continue to come in on this case,” part of a tweet from the sheriff’s office reads. “We ask that anyone who may have seen anything suspicious at the time of the crime or have information about the crime, call Pueblo County Sheriff’s Investigations 719-583-6400 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers 719 542-7867 or online at http://pueblocrimestoppers.com.”

11 News has been in touch with the family of Perkins as they continue to search for answers.

“She was always there for anybody if they needed her, she was the first person to go in for you,” the mother of Haley told 11 News in July of 2022.

