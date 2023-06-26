WATCH: Debris flies as suspected tornado touches down in Indiana

The town’s fire chief says the storm cut a path of about three miles and left at least 75 homes damaged. (ERIC FORD, TMX, CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 11:28 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (CNN) - Incredible video shows debris flying from a suspected tornado that touched down in Indiana, leaving dozens of buildings damaged.

Damage assessment is underway after the suspected tornado hit the Bargersville area near Indianapolis on Sunday.

The town’s fire chief says the storm cut a path of about three miles and left at least 75 homes damaged. He also said it “took down” an apartment complex that was under construction, CNN reports.

The suspected tornado hit the Bargersville area near Indianapolis. (BARGERSVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT, AMBER SCHROEDER, @EHOP_13, TWITTER, LISA KAREN DURRETT, CNN)

No one was seriously hurt.

An emergency shelter was set up at a local middle school for people left homeless by the storm.

The National Weather Service says a survey team will inspect the damage Monday to determine if it was, in fact, a tornado that hit the area.

The National Weather Service says a survey team will inspect the damage to determine if it was, in fact, a tornado that hit the area. (WTHR via CNN)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

