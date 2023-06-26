Remembering the five lives lost in Club Q shooting after guilty verdict

11 News is now remembering the five lives lost in this shooting. There names are Derrick Rump, Daniel Aston, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh and Raymond Green Vance. All of the victims were known for being extraordinary people.
KKTV 11 News at Noon (Recurring)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:04 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Anderson Aldrich, will now serve five consecutive life sentences for killing five people in a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ nightclub.

11 News is now remembering the five lives lost in this shooting. There names are Derrick Rump, Daniel Aston, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh and Raymond Green Vance.

Friends of Rump and Aston say these two men had warm personalities and would talk to any and everyone. Both of them were known for helping new people in the LGBTQ+ community feel accepted. Here’s what a friend has to say.

“For them to just allow me into their world and to be a part of their family, it really spoke about who they were,” said Reuben Warren, Friend of Derrick and Daniel, Club Q Victims That Died. “I will miss them both.”

A coworker of Rump and Aston is also telling us what they mean to her.

" I think every bar needs to get them a Derrick and a Daniel,” said Tiara Kelley, Producer, Club Q. “Definitely need to have a Derrick and a Daniel.”

Kelly Loving was a trans woman who was known for helping other trans women with how to be tough and move through the world.

Ashley Paugh was a straight woman who leaves behind a husband and daughter. She was known as being fantastic wife and mother with such a huge heart.

Raymond Green Vance was known for being kind and selfless. He was also described as gifted, one of a kind and willing to go out and help everyone.

All of the victims were known for being extraordinary people.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

those close to 2021 murder victim speak
“I hope she’s looking down on us and I hope she’s happy with the verdict we got” those close to 2021 murder victim speak after sentencing
A man is dead after a crash near downtown Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon. (Edited for...
One dead after crash on I-25 near downtown Colorado Springs
A tornado touched down at least 15 miles from the town of Granada, leaving one residence...
‘We survived; we’re still here’: Southern Colorado community helps family recover after category EF3 tornado
11 News spoke with several Peyton residents. One said she now has a lake where her pond used to...
‘All the roads are washed out:’ Southern Colorado bridge collapses, limiting road routes
A man is dead and officials with Colorado Springs Parks and Wildlife (CPW) are investigating...
1 dead after raft flips on Arkansas River near Salida

Latest News

Remembering the victims of the Club Q tragedy
Club Q shooting victims
Club Q killer takes plea deal for mass shooting in Colorado Springs
Warming up across southern Colorado
Feeling the heat this week
Fireworks are illegal to purchase, possess or use within the city limits of Colorado Springs.
‘If it lights, flies, or explodes that means no’: Experts urge firework safety ahead of holiday