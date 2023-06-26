Remembering the five lives lost in Club Q shooting after guilty verdict

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Anderson Aldrich, will now serve five consecutive life sentences for killing five people in a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ nightclub.

11 News is now remembering the five lives lost in this shooting. There names are Derrick Rump, Daniel Aston, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh and Raymond Green Vance.

Friends of Rump and Aston say these two men had warm personalities and would talk to any and everyone. Both of them were known for helping new people in the LGBTQ+ community feel accepted. Here’s what a friend has to say.

“For them to just allow me into their world and to be a part of their family, it really spoke about who they were,” said Reuben Warren, Friend of Derrick and Daniel, Club Q Victims That Died. “I will miss them both.”

A coworker of Rump and Aston is also telling us what they mean to her.

" I think every bar needs to get them a Derrick and a Daniel,” said Tiara Kelley, Producer, Club Q. “Definitely need to have a Derrick and a Daniel.”

Kelly Loving was a trans woman who was known for helping other trans women with how to be tough and move through the world.

Ashley Paugh was a straight woman who leaves behind a husband and daughter. She was known as being fantastic wife and mother with such a huge heart.

Raymond Green Vance was known for being kind and selfless. He was also described as gifted, one of a kind and willing to go out and help everyone.

All of the victims were known for being extraordinary people.

