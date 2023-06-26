One dead after crash on I-25 near downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is dead after a crash on I-25 near downtown Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon.

Police said this happened near the exit of Cimarron around 2:30 p.m.. They said they were called to a single-car crash, involving a driver hitting a concrete barrier. The Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted that they were responding to a call of a trapped party.

Police initially told 11 News the driver, an 80-year-old man, was found unresponsive, and an ambulance was called to take him to the hospital for his injuries. They later confirmed he was pronounced dead.

The crash had southbound lanes blocked near the Bijou exit for hours. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

