‘If it lights, flies, or explodes that means no’: Experts urge firework safety ahead of holiday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The 4th of July is right around the corner, and with that comes fireworks and the annual reminder of safety and regulations.

Fireworks are illegal to purchase, possess or use within the city limits of Colorado Springs.

But the Colorado Springs Fire Department said items like poppers and snappers are allowed.

However, in the limits of El Paso County, outside the city, fireworks are legal, but CSFD warns of extra precautions this year.

According to Colorado Spring Fire, on Independence Day in a typical year, far more U.S. fires are reported than on any other day, and fireworks account for two out of five of those fires- more than any other cause of fires.

Last year, Colorado fire departments were busy responding to 17 fires allegedly caused by fireworks.

West Metro Fire said in 2021, they see an average of six firework-caused fires. Last year, they saw three times that.

“Just use your common sense,” the owner of Affordable Flags & Fireworks, Jody Ilett, said. “Drinking and fireworks doesn’t always mix, and be polite.”

According to 11 News forecaster Brady Brewster, we are looking much better in drought conditions this year. But she said extra precautions are still necessary.

“But the fact is we don’t have to be in a drought for things to burn,” 11 News forecaster Brady Brewster said. “Grass is still grass. Trees are still trees. So all it really takes is one gust of wind to blow.”

The owner of Affordable Flags and Fireworks said to be mindful of children, have a bucket of water close by, and if you can, light them off in the street.

But she also said fireworks are still doable in Colorado and can be fun.

These are just a couple of her favorites.

“There’s something called a red cracker ball- that is just fantastic,” Ilett said. “And then we have a new fountain called a crack-a-licious.”

It is important to note being caught with fireworks in the city limits of Colorado Springs could mean a fine of up to $2,500 or 189 days in jail.

With the 4th of July right around the corner, we want to make sure our community is safe.



All fireworks are ILLEGAL in Colorado Springs.



Being caught with fireworks could mean a fine of up to $2,500 or 189 days in jail. You choose how you want to spend your 4th of July.#CSFD pic.twitter.com/K8bXNKD8oZ — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 24, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.