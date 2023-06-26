Club Q killer takes plea deal for mass shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The person who opened fire inside an LGBTQ+ nightclub in November of 2022 killing five innocent people and injuring more than a dozen others took a plea deal on Monday.

Anderson Lee Aldrich pleaded guilty to five counts of first-degree murder and 46 counts of attempted murder. Aldrich pleaded no contest to two charges tied to hate crimes. Just the five counts of first-degree murder mean Aldrich will face five life sentences in prison, without the possibility of parole.

The five people killed the night of Nov. 19 into the morning of the 20 in 2022 inside Club Q include:

-Daniel Aston

-Derrick Rump

-Kelly Loving

-Ashley Paugh

-Raymond Green

This is a developing story and this article will be updated throughout the day.

