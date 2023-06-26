Alleged Club Q shooter to appear in court Monday

Anderson Lee Aldrich could be found guilty on five counts of first-degree murder.
By Jared Dean
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:12 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Anderson Lee Aldrich could be found guilty on five counts of first-degree murder. An expert 11 News spoke to tells us even one of those charges would be a life sentence.

Aldrich is facing hundreds of charges in the shooting at Club Q that left five dead and 17 injured in November of 2022. Reports say Aldrich is expected to enter a plea deal with the state on the murder and hate charges.

Former district attorney George Brauchler was the prosecution in the Aurora theater shooting in 2012.

“My presumption is they will go to immediate sentencing after the time of the plea and they will spend the bulk of the rest of that day hearing from victims and making their sentencing arguments and that’ll be that,” Brauchler said.

According to the Associated Press, prosecutors have asked victims of the club q shooting to prepare victim impact statements for when Aldrich is back in court on Monday. Word of the possible plea deal follows several calls made by the suspect from jail to AP, reportedly expressing remorse.

“I think the only reason it makes any sense for this defendant to go through this is to try to assuage the feds from seeking the death penalty against him,” Brauchler said.

11 News has been following this case from the very beginning. During the preliminary hearings, it was revealed Aldrich allegedly used derogatory terms towards the lgbtq+ community on social media and had entered club q six times before the shooting.

Aldrich’s public defenders pointed to medications for schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, anxiety, depression and mood regulation. Which could be a part of the defense case for aldrich.

11 News reached out to both survivors and public defenders and they did not comment on the existence of a plea deal. 11 News will be in the courtroom for the hearing.

The Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s office will also be hosting a press conference tomorrow morning, the DA, CSPD, CSFD, the FBI and city and county officials are all expected to speak.

