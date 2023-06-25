‘We survived; we’re still here’: Southern Colorado community helps family recover after category F3 tornado

GRANADA, Colo. (KKTV) - A southern Colorado community is rallying around a family that lost everything.

Friday afternoon, a thunderstorm quickly turned into a tornado. It touched down at least 15 miles from the town of Granada. That category three tornado left one home completely destroyed.

But the small rural town was at the wreckage site Saturday to help.

The Duvall family said they received a phone call from a weather channel out in Pueblo. This call, they said, saved their lives.

“And told me that they have us on radar, and there was a tornado on the ground headed towards us so to take shelter,” Myrna Duvall, storm survivor, said.

There was no time to put on shoes, grab the twelve dogs, or move the cattle.

Taking shelter in the cellar, the Duvalls said they stayed there for what only felt like 5 minutes.

“It was long enough; you begin to think,” storm survivor John said. “Because the house is beginning to shake a little, you know, and she said I hope the floor, the house’s subfloor, doesn’t come down.”

Coming out of the cellar, Myrna said there was nothing left.

“But hey, we survived; we’re still here,” John said.

All their vehicles were totaled, eight cows died, and nine dogs are still missing.

“We’ve had one dog showed up here today, and maybe another one or two will show up, but everyone is a little bit crippled, but I’m sure they were rushed around and thrown around,” John said. “But life goes on.”

And John and Myrna are still looking for some sentimental items

“[I am looking for] my diamonds and one little boy last night,” Myrna said. “I don’t know how he found it. But he said, ‘Is this one of them?’ And I said, ‘It sure is.’”

Now friends, family, and strangers are sorting through what’s left of the Duvall’s home.

“We are very fine,” John said. “We didn’t get hurt. Oh, it hurt your spirit a little bit but we can build back. Or whatever we decide to do. We’ve had a tremendous amount of people showing up.”

The Duvalls said they have had over 80 people come out and help.

″And that is southeast Colorado, and we help one another when there’s a devastation like this, we will show up,” Tom Grasmick, Prowers County Commissioner (District 1), said.

They said they have High Plains Community Health Center and Frontier Bank reaching out, offering to house them.

“They came, and that means a whole lot,” John said. “And a lot more people will come if you need us asking what can we do? It’s just way, way more than we ever dreamt of, you know, but we didn’t dream of having a tornado either.”

The family told 11 News they may rebuild, but for the time being, they are just picking up the pieces and taking it day by day.

