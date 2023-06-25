“I hope she’s looking down on us and I hope she’s happy with the verdict we got” those close to 2021 murder victim speak after sentencing

By Jared Dean
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:32 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -” I felt like we got justice and we did have our doubts it was I don’t know for him to give him life without parole 48 was more than I expected,” Jessica Vernon’s mother Susan Gallagher said.

In June of 2021, the lives of those closest to 34-year-old Jessica Vernon were forever changed after a shooting at the Super 8 hotel near East Fountain Boulevard and Aeroplaza Drive.

Now nearly two years later Kenneth William Naranjo jr. was sentenced to 48 consecutive years for her murder. Those closest to Vernon say she was a dedicated mother and a dear best friend.

“She was the kind of person that if you called her, she would be there no matter what time of day mother feels at night or during the day you called her and you needed her she was there and that’s what I miss the most being able to call her when I need her,” Jessica’s best friend Danyelle Campos.

Campos describes her relationship with Vernon saying they were like two peas in a pod, best friends since 2012. She says the two shared a close bond. They would often take their kids to their favorite parks together.

“I still talk to her kids all the time I talk to her daughter mostly who misses her so much and it’s just hard to realize that she’s not ever coming back,” Campos said.

Although the verdict can never bring Vernon back the two say they believe she is at peace with the results of the trial.

“I hope she’s looking down on us and I hope she’s happy with the verdict we got,” Gallagher said.

