12 taken to hospital after too much chlorine put in Texas pool, firefighters say

The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.
The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.(Source: KHOU via CNN)
By KHOU Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:58 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) - Firefighters say 12 people, including several children, were taken to the hospital after they were exposed to too much chlorine in a west Houston pool.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday at a lazy river pool at the Club Westside fitness club.

The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.

Houston Fire Department Chief Sam Peña said in a tweet that exposure to too much chlorine can provoke asthma, nausea and skin and eye irritation.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting in downtown Colorado Springs 6/23/2023
Deadly shooting under investigation in downtown Colorado Springs
Eastern El Paso County flooding 6/23/2023
Colorado troopers warning people to “avoid all of eastern El Paso County” Friday morning due to flooding
Concert attendees standing in fallen hail after a severe storm at Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre...
‘The skies just let loose’: Colorado Springs concert-goer recalls severe storm at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
A Colorado Springs Goodwill was evacuated Friday after police received reports of a “suspicious...
Bomb squad responding to ‘suspicious item’ at Colorado Springs Goodwill
11 News spoke with several Peyton residents. One said she now has a lake where her pond used to...
‘All the roads are washed out:’ Southern Colorado bridge collapses, limiting road routes

Latest News

WATCH: Family recovers after losing home in tornado
those close to 2021 murder victim speak
“I hope she’s looking down on us and I hope she’s happy with the verdict we got” those close to 2021 murder victim speak after sentencing
FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian...
Russian mercenary group revolt against Moscow fizzles but exposes vulnerabilities
Harris marks anniversary of Dobbs decision amid abortion rights rallies