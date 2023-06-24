What you need to know before filing insurance claims for storm damage

Flooded roads trapped cars across Colorado Springs and El Paso County.
By Jared Dean
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:45 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Flooded roads trapped cars across Colorado Springs and El Paso County. Plenty of roofs may be damaged too after hail as big as golf balls and larger dropped in the north part of Colorado Springs.

CLAIM INFORMATION HERE

The storms and tornados across Colorado have left thousands of residents with damaged yards, homes and cars.

State Farm says they have received around 4,800 claims for insurance statewide in just this week alone. Most of them hail damage. The majority were auto claims.

“This time of year we are used to crazy weather extreme weather here in Colorado,” assistant commissioner for communications for Colorado Division of Insurance Vincent Pymell said.

Plymell says it’s important to contact your insurance company right away. There’s no advantage to waiting.

“I think things are not going to be as fast as they would be if it was a smaller scale like I said, the insurance company is the agent they’re going to be busy so you may have to spend some time on hold,” Plymell said.

The division of insurance says ask your claims adjuster for an itemized explanation of the claim settlement. Don’t rush into a settlement and be prepared to negotiate.

Also, do your research... Go with local repair companies who have reputable work.

“Avoiding scams is always a challenge,” Plymell said. “Unfortunately, it’s all too common in the world. We live in today, but one of the things w avoiding scams is always a challenge. Unfortunately, it’s all too common in the world. We live in today, but one of the things we often tell people, especially when we’re talking about repairs of homes, and such with damages to roofs is typically don’t go with the people that will knock on your door.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Rocks hailstorm 6/21/2023
7 people hospitalized, nearly 100 treated on scene at Red Rocks from hail Wednesday night
Hail near Research and Rangewood in Colorado Springs 6/21/23.
PHOTOS/VIDEOS: Hail slams southern Colorado Wednesday into Thursday
Deadly shooting in downtown Colorado Springs 6/23/2023
Deadly shooting under investigation in downtown Colorado Springs
Concert attendees standing in fallen hail after a severe storm at Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre...
‘The skies just let loose’: Colorado Springs concert-goer recalls severe storm at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Eastern El Paso County flooding 6/23/2023
Colorado troopers warning people to “avoid all of eastern El Paso County” Friday morning due to flooding

Latest News

Photo of the tornado that leveled a home and other buildings south of Highway 50 in Prowers...
Home destroyed by tornado in Prowers County
11 News spoke with several Peyton residents. One said she now has a lake where her pond used to...
‘All the roads are washed out:’ Southern Colorado bridge collapses, limiting road routes
WATCH: Officials work to repair storm-damaged bridge
Warm and dry for Friday
Perfect Weekend!