What you need to know before filing insurance claims for storm damage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Flooded roads trapped cars across Colorado Springs and El Paso County. Plenty of roofs may be damaged too after hail as big as golf balls and larger dropped in the north part of Colorado Springs.

The storms and tornados across Colorado have left thousands of residents with damaged yards, homes and cars.

State Farm says they have received around 4,800 claims for insurance statewide in just this week alone. Most of them hail damage. The majority were auto claims.

“This time of year we are used to crazy weather extreme weather here in Colorado,” assistant commissioner for communications for Colorado Division of Insurance Vincent Pymell said.

Plymell says it’s important to contact your insurance company right away. There’s no advantage to waiting.

“I think things are not going to be as fast as they would be if it was a smaller scale like I said, the insurance company is the agent they’re going to be busy so you may have to spend some time on hold,” Plymell said.

The division of insurance says ask your claims adjuster for an itemized explanation of the claim settlement. Don’t rush into a settlement and be prepared to negotiate.

Also, do your research... Go with local repair companies who have reputable work.

"Avoiding scams is always a challenge," Plymell said. "Unfortunately, it's all too common in the world. We live in today, but one of the things we often tell people, especially when we're talking about repairs of homes, and such with damages to roofs is typically don't go with the people that will knock on your door.

