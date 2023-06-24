Pro Football Camp prepares to unite kids with the pros in its 18th year

Watch 11 News at 10.
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:09 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Monday, June 26th through Wednesday, June 28th there will be hundreds of kids at John Venezia Community Park learning skills and drills from professional football players and other volunteers.

The camp costs $99 but they offer scholarships for those who are interested.

For more information on the camp or to register click here.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Rocks hailstorm 6/21/2023
7 people hospitalized, nearly 100 treated on scene at Red Rocks from hail Wednesday night
Hail near Research and Rangewood in Colorado Springs 6/21/23.
PHOTOS/VIDEOS: Hail slams southern Colorado Wednesday into Thursday
Deadly shooting in downtown Colorado Springs 6/23/2023
Deadly shooting under investigation in downtown Colorado Springs
Concert attendees standing in fallen hail after a severe storm at Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre...
‘The skies just let loose’: Colorado Springs concert-goer recalls severe storm at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Eastern El Paso County flooding 6/23/2023
Colorado troopers warning people to “avoid all of eastern El Paso County” Friday morning due to flooding

Latest News

Thunderkatz
Colorado Springs’ semi-pro womens football team prepares for playoffs
Eisenhower Golf Course in Colorado Springs
Air Force Academy golf course to host world’s best junior golfers
Eisenhower Golf Course in Colorado Springs
USGA USAFA
Celebrating the Nuggets championship!
WATCH REPLAY: Denver Nuggets parade and celebration!