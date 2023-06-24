Man arrested after threatening Colorado Springs police with gun during apprehension efforts

By Lauren Watson
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:20 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody after threatening Colorado Springs police with a firearm during efforts to apprehend him for another crime late Friday night.

Police said they were called to a domestic situation on Lenmar Drive, on the southeast side of Colorado Springs, at 10:13 p.m. During their investigation, they said they developed probable cause to charge Austin Houge, 27, with domestic violence-related offenses.

Officers said that while they were attempting to apprehend Houge, the suspect told officers he had armed himself and would shoot at officers who continued their efforts. Officers rescued others at the residence before locating Houge in his vehicle.

Residents in the area were sent a shelter-in-place alert about an hour after the initial call due to Houge’s threats and the potential for injury to members of the community. Police said they located Houge on Musket Drive and, after they said he continued to be non-compliant, they deployed “less lethal tools” to take him into custody. According to an online blotter entry, no officers and no community members were injured.

Houge will be booked on multiple charges, including felony menacing, aggravated cruelty to animals, criminal mischief, child abuse and DUI. As of Saturday morning, Houge was still being processed.

