Home destroyed by tornado in Prowers County

Photo of the tornado that leveled a home and other buildings south of Highway 50 in Prowers County(11 Breaking Weather Chaser Quincy Vagell)
By Adam Atchison
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:05 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GRANADA, Colo. (KKTV) - A house and multiple other structures on a ranch have been destroyed by a tornado. Thankfully, an entire family survived after taking shelter in their basement.

Prowers County officials confirmed that the tornado touched down in an area 15 miles south of the town of Granada, east of Lamar.

Deputies who responded to a property near County Road 25 and County Road R say a home and other outbuildings were leveled. There are no reported injuries.

Prowers County is also reporting power outages near the town of Granada. Repairs are ongoing.

Deputies are also reporting flooding along County Road 25.

