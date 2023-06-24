Alligator gives man fishing a scare, charges at him out of lake

A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina. (Source: CNN, Micah Kimberlin/TMX)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:47 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (CNN) - An interesting confrontation between a fisherman and an alligator in South Carolina was caught on camera.

The moment was captured on a video taken on Hilton Head Island on Tuesday.

In the video, a man can be seen holding a fishing pole appearing to be walking away from the water when an alligator then emerges and charges at him.

The gator chased the man towards a paved road and stopped as he rushed away.

Some onlookers scurried to also get out of its path while others nearby stayed at a safe distance.

There were no reports of any injuries in the incident

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Rocks hailstorm 6/21/2023
7 people hospitalized, nearly 100 treated on scene at Red Rocks from hail Wednesday night
Hail near Research and Rangewood in Colorado Springs 6/21/23.
PHOTOS/VIDEOS: Hail slams southern Colorado Wednesday into Thursday
Deadly shooting in downtown Colorado Springs 6/23/2023
Deadly shooting under investigation in downtown Colorado Springs
Concert attendees standing in fallen hail after a severe storm at Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre...
‘The skies just let loose’: Colorado Springs concert-goer recalls severe storm at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Eastern El Paso County flooding 6/23/2023
Colorado troopers warning people to “avoid all of eastern El Paso County” Friday morning due to flooding

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
Justice Department proposes December trial date for Trump in classified documents case
11 News spoke with several Peyton residents. One said she now has a lake where her pond used to...
‘All the roads are washed out:’ Southern Colorado bridge collapses, limiting road routes
FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a...
Russian mercenary chief says his forces are rebelling, some left Ukraine and entered Russia city
A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina.
Alligator charges towards man fishing in South Carolina