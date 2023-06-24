1 dead after raft flips on Arkansas River near Salida

A man is dead and officials with Colorado Springs Parks and Wildlife (CPW) are investigating...
A man is dead and officials with Colorado Springs Parks and Wildlife (CPW) are investigating after a private boat flipped on the Arkansas River Friday afternoon.(MGN)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 12:09 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALIDA, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is dead and officials with Colorado Springs Parks and Wildlife (CPW) are investigating after a private boat flipped on the Arkansas River Friday afternoon.

Officials with CPW said witnesses saw a raft carrying three people enter Bear Creek Rapid, east of Salida, and flip over. The three passengers were then thrown into the river. One person made it to shore, and a ranger who was patrolling the river was able to rescue a second person.

Officials said the third person and the flipped raft went missing down the river and triggered a search including emergency responders from a number of agencies in the area. The raft was located two miles downstream, just above Wellsville, and officials said it appeared the third person was unresponsive and entangled in the raft. Eventually, the victim became separated from the raft and came to rest on an island above the Wellsville Bridge.

Rescuers immediately began CPR after a group of private boaters retrieved the body, but they were unable to revive the victim, who was pronounced dead on scene. Officials said the victim was wearing a life jacket. As of this article’s last update, the victim had not been publicly identified.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, this is the 14th confirmed water-related death in Colorado this year and the third in the Arkansas River in a week.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting in downtown Colorado Springs 6/23/2023
Deadly shooting under investigation in downtown Colorado Springs
Eastern El Paso County flooding 6/23/2023
Colorado troopers warning people to “avoid all of eastern El Paso County” Friday morning due to flooding
Concert attendees standing in fallen hail after a severe storm at Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre...
‘The skies just let loose’: Colorado Springs concert-goer recalls severe storm at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
A Colorado Springs Goodwill was evacuated Friday after police received reports of a “suspicious...
Bomb squad responding to ‘suspicious item’ at Colorado Springs Goodwill
11 News spoke with several Peyton residents. One said she now has a lake where her pond used to...
‘All the roads are washed out:’ Southern Colorado bridge collapses, limiting road routes

Latest News

Man arrested after threatening Colorado Springs police with gun during apprehension efforts
WATCH: Man arrested after threatening Colorado Springs police with gun during apprehension efforts
What to know when filing insurance claims for storm damage
What you need to know before filing insurance claims for storm damage
A beautiful weekend in store for southern Colorado
Beautiful weekend in store for southern Colorado!