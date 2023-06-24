1 dead after inflatable canoe swept into current on Colorado River

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead after falling from a canoe on the Colorado River on Friday.

According to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, they received reports of a rafting accident on the Colorado River around mile marker 15 on the Colorado River Road just before 11:45 a.m.

When officials arrived on scene, they learned that three people were on the river in three separate inflatable canoes. One of those people got swept into a fast current and was separated from the group. Another member of the group found the person unresponsive in the river and pulled them to shore to start CPR.

Officials said several agencies attempted to help resuscitate the person, but their efforts were not successful and the person was pronounced dead on scene.

According to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, all three people were wearing personal flotation devices. The victim’s identity had not been released last time this article was updated.

