Police searching for missing 8-year-old child in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are searching for a child who reportedly ran from a stopped car on the east side of Colorado Springs Friday morning.

Police said Troy Beardsley, 8, was last seen near Paseo Road heading toward Palmer Park. Troy’s picture can be seen at the top of this article.

Troy was last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt with a smiley face, gray shorts and blue and pink gym shoes.

Police said they first received reports that a child had exited a stopped vehicle near North Union and North Circle, and there were multiple officers in that area searching for the child.

Anyone with information on Troy’s whereabouts is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.

