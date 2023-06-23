Parents of Kara Nichols speak out after Joel Hollendorfer found guilty of manslaughter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -The jury handed down a verdict against Joel Hollendorfer Thursday, finding him guilty of manslaughter in the death of Kara Nichols.

Nichols had been missing for over 10 years when her body was found in 2022 on Hollendorfer’s family’s property in Black Forest. Prosecutors said Hollendorfer had confessed to his ex-wife, saying he’d strangled a woman. Throughout the trial, his defense team claimed that it was all an accident.

Nichols’ parents told 11 News after the verdict was handed down that they were disappointed in the ruling.

“We just feel this is an utter travesty,” Paul and Julia Nichols said. “It’s outrageous that this predator could murder our daughter, strangle her, degrade her, treat her like garbage, bury her like a trophy on his mother’s property with his favorite horses, the inhumanity is so shocking to us and we are so shocked.”

The Nichols said it was “disappointing” that the case took ten years to get resolved.

“We are devastated at this verdict, absolutely devastated.”

The District Attorney’s office is expected to announce Friday when Hollendorfer’s sentencing will be.

