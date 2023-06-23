Manitou Springs abuzz with excitement as it becomes world’s 1st certified municipal pollinator district!

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A southern Colorado community has embarked on a mission. One focused on saving its smallest residents: honeybees and other pollinators.

One of the key drivers behind this mission says it all started with a question.

“We love pollinators. What can we do for our little Rocky Mountain town?”

Melody Dougherty says in 2018, she and others in Manitou Springs realized its bee population was in crisis. The tipping point: when at least eight beehives in Manitou Springs were discovered to have been abandoned by the bees, or the bees had died inside the hive.

“We really stepped back and wanted to come up with a larger solution for our community, because this really threatens our future generations. It threatens our wildlife. It threatens our food supply,” she said.

This led her to Amy Yarger and the Colorado Butterfly Pavilion.

“Community members in Manitou Springs were noticing ... declines in beehives and their honeybee population, and they had heard so much nationally and internationally about the plight of many beekeepers and their hives, and that’s really where it got started, but it became so much more as the community learned more about wild pollinators and how important they are and how many of our wild pollinators are facing many of the same challenges that managed honeybees are,” said Yarger, the Butterfly Pavilion’s horticulture director.

From there, Manitou Pollinators was born. Its aim: to transform Manitou Springs into a pollinator-friendly community.

How to do that was the next hurdle. Daugherty turned to Yarger and others at Butterfly Pavilion for advice.

“She reached out to Butterfly Pavilion because we had just been talking about wanting to create this model of pollinator conservation, and she was interested in, ‘What could this look like for Manitou Springs?’” Yarger told 11 News reporter Lindsey Grewe.

That was five years ago. Today, Manitou is setting the gold standard for a municipality committed to pollinator conservation, with widespread community engagement, and innovation and collaboration at all levels from businesses to artists to schools.

“I love working with the community members there because there’s such focus on creativity and inclusivity, so different people being involved. One way that has really been highlighted for me is the art scene in Manitou Springs. Local artists getting involved, whether that is creating the logo for the pollinator festival all the way to working with the local students to create pollinator puppets.”

“The other really fun thing is seeing the creative ideas and solutions our pollinator district partners and stakeholders and supporters come up with,” Daugherty said.

The goal is to transform Manitou into a haven for pollinators, where they can thrive and hopefully begin recovering their population numbers. Already, these efforts can be seen all over town, from the flowers and green spaces to the art to the art studios and school projects to pollinator-friendly enhancements in neighborhoods.

“As a scientist, I think about pollinators from a conservation point of view and from a scientific point of view, but really, to get everyone involved, we have to make pollinators relevant to -- if you’re a chef, make it relevant from a culinary point of view! If you’re a painter, pollinators are beautiful, why not paint pictures of pollinators and share your love with other people? That’s really one of those things Manitou Springs has taken and run with it and made it very uniquely their own,” Yarger said.

And in recognition of all the honey, sweat and tears Manitou has thrown into this project, it is receiving a prestigious distinction this weekend, becoming the first-ever certified municipal pollinator district - in the world!

The pollinator district model was developed by Butterfly Pavilion and has been a longterm goal for Manitou Springs.

“A pollinator district is a community that’s made the commitment to conserve pollinator habitats and to actually increase pollinator habitats over time in order to provide these ecosystem services and these agricultural services,” Yarger said.

To qualify, a community show a lasting commitment to pollinator conservation and reach the below standards (courtesy of Butterfly Pavilion):

Research: Establishing a baseline of pollinator diversity and understanding challenges in the area of interest.

Habitat restoration: Restoring open spaces with native shrubs and wildflowers to provide nutrition for pollinators.

Habitat gardening: Building gardens that more closely resemble natural habitat, including a variety of native flowering plants and shrubs, open ground and a passive water source.

Beekeeping: Providing aspiring beekeepers in the community with training on how to keep bees through sustainable techniques.

Public education and engagement: Educating diverse audiences on pollinator conservation topics through volunteer opportunities, workshops, classes, public events and more.

Sustainability: Prioritizing sustainable design, construction and maintenance practices that conserve water and soil and preserve native plant communities whenever possible.

Butterfly Pavilion says Manitou has set an inspiring example -- and one that other communities can follow. And not just close to home -- Yarger says their organization is working with international communities as far-flung as Turks and Caicos to follow in Manitou’s footsteps.

“A community taking a step like this is a huge step forward to make sure our future is secure and that these animals will continue to help us,” she said.

Manitou Springs will receive its certification Saturday at its third-annual Pollinator Festival! The public is invited to see what all of the buzz is about! The festival starts at 10 a.m. at Soda Springs Park and runs until 2 p.m., rain or shine. It’ll include live music, food, a honey-tasting competition, vendors, puppet-making for your kids, and lots of other activities.

“There will be all sorts of really fun games and activities and opportunities to be in a beautiful natural area, or a beautiful park area, and there will be music, there’s going to be honey tasting, all sorts of pollinator-focused events, but really just bringing the community together to celebrate conservation,” Yarger said.

Details on the festival and to learn more about Manitou Pollinators

