‘It impacts our youth:’ Colorado officials warn of increasing fentantyl-related deaths

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Local and federal officials gathered to discuss rising cases of fentanyl overdoses as the drug’s accessibility increases.

Fentanyl is our state’s leading cause of drug-related deaths, increasing by more than 70% in 2021. And officials say the concern is building for this coming year.

Accessibility to this drug is high, and the cost is relatively low.

A representative from the high-intensity drug trafficking areas or HIDTA program told me the price for a bulk pack of fentanyl is 50% less than last year.

On average, a fentanyl pill can cost anywhere from 85 cents to 10 dollars, and getting your hands on it is easy.

Experts warn that while fentanyl can be purchased on the streets, it can also be purchased over apps like Snapchat and Instagram, targeting younger generations.

“It impacts our youth,” David Olesky, Acting Special Agent in Charge, DEA Rocky Mountain, said. “I often say if you are handing and allowing your kids to utilize iPhones, iPads, social media, then you need to be talking to your kids about the dangers of these drugs.”

And innocent emojis have quickly turned into coded messaging. A cookie emoji can mean a new batch, a rocket means high potency, and the plug emoji means a new hook or source.

Cartels have developed multi-colored pills designed with the Tesla or TikTok logo to attract a younger customer base.

The Chief of The Colorado State Patrol said this needs to be a re-occurring conversation.

“If you think it’s not my kid or it’s not my parent or my brother- it could be,” Matthew Packard, Chief of Colorado State Patrol, said. “And it’s really important that we pay attention to our friends and family and look for these signs of addiction and those kinds of things.”

Another official noted that some people may unknowingly ingest fentanyl- if the deadly drug is laced with other narcotics like cocaine and meth.

“It may be presented as some type of prescription pill or traditional types of drugs, like cocaine or methamphetamine that are laced with fentanyl,” Mark Michalek, Special Agent in Charge FBI Denver, said. “So in addition to the kind of primary population group, there’s a whole other group that doesn’t realize that they are adding as a result of this potent fentanyl.”

And the consequences of selling or manufacturing fentanyl are extensive.

“In [federal] cases involving 40 grams or more, the individual can face five years at least in federal prison where there is no parole,” Peter McNeilly, Section Chief/Assistant U.S. Attorney, U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Colorado, said. “For cases involving 40 grams of fentanyl, we can bring charges that carry a ten-year mandatory minimum charge. And for some perspective 40 grams may be as little as 400 pills. Four hundred grams may be as little as 4,000 pills.”

