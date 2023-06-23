Father of 13 dies in rafting accident in Fremont County, sister-in-law wants memory to live on

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News is learning more about a father of 13 who died in a rafting accident on June 9th.

Dr. Dustin Harker lost his life while white water rafting on the Arkansas River in Fremont County on June 9th. Sister-in-law Sharon Neu Young tells 11 News he died from a cerebral hematoma, possible hitting his head on rocks when the boat capsized. Young tells 11 News while Dr. Harker was pulled out of the water, he spoke a little bit before becoming unresponsive.

Young tells 11 News church leaders who were on the trip with his family say they tried for 30 to 45 minutes to resuscitate him but had no luck. Young says the fire department arrived a short time later and also tried to resuscitate him but saw no changes. Young tells 11 News when the autopsy report was released, that’s when they found out he died from a cerebral hemotoma.

Young tells 11 News the raft capsized and the family all struggled to get above water, with his daughter being trapped underneath. Young says Dr. Harker saved her and his children made it to shore. Sadly, Dr. Harker did not survive. Young received the news from her sister on June 9th.

“It feels like a meteor hit,” said Sharon Neu Young, Sister-in-law of Dustin Harker. “It’s not the first tragedy in our family but this one is a little bit different because it was so sudden. We didn’t have any expectation that something like this would happen. It hurt because they got 13 kids.

Young tells 11 News as of today, wife Emilie and their 13 kids are doing okay. Young says they are using their time to stay active, join summer camps and continue to focus on college goals.

Young tells 11 News Dr. Dustin Harker was a neurologist who loved to play video games. Dr. Harker was unknown for his sense of humor, his love for Lord of the Rings and being playful. Young tells 11 News Dr. Harker loved camping, canoeing and anything that involved being outside. Dr. Harker came from a big family. He is one of seven siblings. Young tells 11 News the ongoing support from people on social media is helping them get by.

“I think that moments like this when you are just unfortunately in a crisis, it’s a special opportunity on either side to receive care and love,” said Young. “You can’t always do things for yourself or to be there for everybody.”

There is a GoFundMe page to help Dr. Harker’s family. This will help the family with funeral expenses. So far, it has raised more than $39,000. The GoFundMe page can be found here.

