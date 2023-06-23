Evacuations underway for homeless camps along Fountain Creek in Pueblo, emergency shelters available

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement is working to get people from rising water in one local community. This is along Fountain Creek in Pueblo.

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone who is homeless to go to a shelter instead of the banks of the creek. The City is opening up a shelter for displaced and what they are calling unhoused individuals at 9:00pm.

Pueblo Rescue Mission is opening the shelter at 728 West 4th Street. This is open to men and women. This is a collaborative effort with the Mayor of Pueblo, Pueblo Fire Department and Pueblo Police Department. This will help get homeless people out of the danger zone. Deputies say they will still rescue anyone in need.

“We will be back at this again if this happens again,” said Undersheriff Steve Bryant, Pueblo County Sheriffs Office. “Our Emergency Services Bureau and fire department will be out. Pueblo Police will be out ready to rescue anybody if they happen to get stranded.”

Deputies spent the entire afternoon announcing evacuations by drone to get homeless people out of the danger zone. Many are still living down there.

