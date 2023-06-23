Deadly shooting under investigation in downtown Colorado Springs

By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:31 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly shooting is under investigation in downtown Colorado Springs.

Around 5 a.m. Friday, the Colorado Springs Police Department tweeted about police activity near Boulder and Farragut. Police confirmed to 11 News a deadly shooting is under investigation.

Police are trying to get suspect information, but did not release any further details.

KKTV has a crew on the way. We will update this article as we learn more.

