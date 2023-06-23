Deadly shooting under investigation in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly shooting is under investigation in downtown Colorado Springs.

Around 5 a.m. Friday, the Colorado Springs Police Department tweeted about police activity near Boulder and Farragut. Police confirmed to 11 News a deadly shooting is under investigation.

Police are trying to get suspect information, but did not release any further details.

KKTV has a crew on the way. We will update this article as we learn more.

Due to police activity, westbound Boulder St at Farragut Ave is blocked and eastbound Boulder St at Logan Ave is blocked. Please avoid the area and drive safe. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) June 23, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.