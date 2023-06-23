Colorado troopers warning people to “avoid all of eastern El Paso County” Friday morning due to flooding

El Paso County flooding 6/23/2023
El Paso County flooding 6/23/2023(KKTV/Aleah Burggraff)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:27 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - It was a messy start to Friday morning for eastern El Paso County.

Colorado State Patrol troopers told 11 News around 3:15 a.m. Friday that multiple major roads in eastern El Paso County were closed due to the flooding, including Elliott Highway, Log Road, Highway 110, as well as damage to the entire bridge near Peyton and Judge Orr.

Troopers report the rain started around midnight, but worsened around 2-3 a.m. At least ten vehicles are scattered around the area.

Troopers are urging residents to stay home if possible, use caution if you have to drive and do not drive through floodwaters. Crews will be on scene until the water recedes, but it is unknown when that will happen.

KKTV has a crew on scene. We will update this article as we learn more.

