Bomb squad responding to ‘suspicious item’ at Colorado Springs Goodwill

A Colorado Springs Goodwill was evacuated Friday after police received reports of a “suspicious...
A Colorado Springs Goodwill was evacuated Friday after police received reports of a “suspicious item” in the store.(MGN)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:02 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs Goodwill was evacuated Friday after police received reports of a “suspicious item” in the store.

Officers said the call of that “suspicious item” at the Goodwill on Kelly Johnson Boulevard, near North Academy Boulevard, came in at around 11:55 a.m. and that the item was possibly an explosive. A bomb squad then responded to the case.

As of this article’s last update, units were still on scene trying to determine what the item was. This is a developing situation, and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

