Arrest made in Colorado Springs homicide, six months later

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An arrest has been made in a homicide that happened in December 2022.

Colorado Springs Police tells 11 News their Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force arrested 20-year-old Omar Martinez-Sarmiento in connection to a deadly shooting outside a local strip mall on Airport Road and Circle Drive. Three people were found with gunshot wounds back on December 17th, 2022. Two of the victims survived. Elijah Beatty was killed.

Colorado Springs Police obtained an arrest warrant for Murder in the First Degree. Martinez-Sarmiento has been charged with the murder of Elijah Beatty.

Colorado Springs Police is asking any potential witnesses or anyone with information to call them at 719-444-7000.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.