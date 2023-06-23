8-year-old child safely located in Colorado Springs

Police say Troy Beardsley, 8, was last seen on Paseo Road heading toward Palmer Park.
Police say Troy Beardsley, 8, was last seen on Paseo Road heading toward Palmer Park.(CSPD)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:19 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: A child who was briefly missing in Colorado Spring Friday has been safely located, according to police.

Police updated the public that Troy Beardsley had been located just after 1:30 p.m.

PREVIOUS: Police in Colorado Springs are searching for a child who reportedly ran from a stopped car on the east side of Colorado Springs Friday morning.

Police said Troy Beardsley, 8, was last seen near Paseo Road heading toward Palmer Park. Troy’s picture can be seen at the top of this article.

Troy was last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt with a smiley face, gray shorts and blue and pink gym shoes.

Police said they first received reports that a child had exited a stopped vehicle near North Union and North Circle, and there were multiple officers in that area searching for the child.

Anyone with information on Troy’s whereabouts is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.

