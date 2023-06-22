Southern Colorado military base buries time capsule in General’s honor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Wednesday, one of the largest local space force bases celebrated a milestone.

Personnel at Schriever Space Force Base packed bags away in a time capsule.

“To have something for, you know, my kids and the children of the folks that work here,” the grandson of General Bernard Schriever, Lt. Col. Michael Schriever, said. “To it pull up in 25 years and kind of see what we were about when we were just getting our feet on the ground as a new space force.”

Inside, future soldiers will find a COVID-19 test kit, a flag that flew over the base for decades, and critical documents and protocols.

Wednesday marks 25 years since the base was named for General Schriever, and base officials hope to have that time capsule opened 25 years from now.

It was renamed a space force base in 2021.

Everything in that capsule commemorates this point in time on the base.

In June 1998, Falcon Air Force Base became Schriever Air Force Base.

General Schriever was an architect for the Air Force’s ballistic missile and military space program. He served in both the Army and the Air Force for 35 years.

Lt. Col. Michael Schriever said he helped build the foundation of space travel as we know it today.

“[He oversaw] strategic deterrence and the foundations of what space was,” Lt. Col. Schriever said. “He was the leader of those teams that built those foundations, with the sole purpose of protecting our national interest.”

Schreiver Space Force base provides command and control for over 170 Department of Defense warning, navigational, and communications satellites.

The base is the central control point for the global positioning system, commonly known as GPS.

His grandsons also said he would be proud of the military’s space progress.

“I think he would just be happy that the United States is still trying to be the best in space, trying to keep pushing the boundaries of technology and science,” his grandson Bernard Schriever said. “He would be really proud of all of the development on both the civilian and military sides. I think he would find the development of commercial space companies like SpaceX amazing.”

More than 65 years ago, General Schriever said in part, “Many fascinating new horizons are sure to open within the next decade as a direct result” of space flight.

