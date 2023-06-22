‘The skies just let loose’: Colorado Springs concert-goer recalls severe storm at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

MORRISON, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs resident Danielle Everett and her daughter Kaylah were in attendance at Wednesday night’s Louis Tomlinson Concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre that ended with seven people in the hospital and nearly 100 others treated on sight after large hail fell on concert-goers.

Multiple delays took place for the show following a number of severe weather warnings in the area that night. After an initial all-clear from the venue, many returned to their seats.

“No one was really sure what was going to be happening, most of the crowd was not moving,” Everett said. She also said she was more concerned about lightning that had been visible in the area, opting to stay in an area that was as covered as possible despite the clear call.

Then, the warning was issued for what Everett said was “extreme” weather in the area, and within a handful of minutes, quarter-to-golf ball-sized hail started to fall.

“The skies just let loose,” Everett recalled. “People were running and screaming, they were just... it was terrifying.”

She and other concert-goers said people could be seen running to find shelter covered in welts and blood.

“People were just terrified, they didn’t know where to go. It was absolute chaos in that amphitheater,” Everett said. “I mean the amount of screaming and the sound of just the hail was deafening.”

Everett said the “chaos” only lasted for about 10 minutes before it cleared up enough for attendees to make their way back to their vehicles.

Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre issued a statement about the incident through a series of Tweets Friday. That statement can be read below:

“We want to take a moment to acknowledge the severe weather event at Red Rocks last night and offer our sincere best wishes to everyone affected by last night’s storms across Colorado.

We hope to see Louis Tomlinson and his fans back soon under clear Colorado skies – we know this was supposed to be a special night and many of you traveled long distances to be here, which makes decisions regarding the postponement or cancellation of shows even harder.

The Red Rocks crew would like to thank the teams at West Metro Fire, Stadium Medical, Argus, Aramark, Denver Fire, Denver Police, the Mountain Parks Rangers, our own staff and fans for their work and cooperation in a fast-developing situation.

And, we’re having a little talk with Mother Nature about this weather business at Red Rocks. Between a wind-whipped opening night wildfire, snow showers, torrential rains and hail, it’s been a crazy six weeks in the foothills.”

