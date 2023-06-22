Shelter-in-place order for part of Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities say a man who made threats to the public is barricaded inside a local hotel. Police have issued a shelter-in-place order for a stretch of Manitou Ave.

11 News has received some calls from viewers reporting a large law enforcement presence along Manitou Ave., just west of Columbia Rd.

During a news conference held Wednesday night, Manitou Springs Police say they are uncertain if the man is armed. Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene.

According to a news release from the city, police responded to a call for a disturbance in the 00 block fo Manitou Ave. around 5:45 Wednesday.

The shelter in place is for a half-mile area around that block.

Stay with 11 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.