Shelter-in-place order for part of Manitou Springs

Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:45 PM MDT
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities say a man who made threats to the public is barricaded inside a local hotel. Police have issued a shelter-in-place order for a stretch of Manitou Ave.

11 News has received some calls from viewers reporting a large law enforcement presence along Manitou Ave., just west of Columbia Rd.

During a news conference held Wednesday night, Manitou Springs Police say they are uncertain if the man is armed. Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene.

According to a news release from the city, police responded to a call for a disturbance in the 00 block fo Manitou Ave. around 5:45 Wednesday.

The shelter in place is for a half-mile area around that block.

