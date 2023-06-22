Police: Woman found with fentanyl and stolen merchandise outside Springs hotel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say they caught a woman red-handed with fentanyl and a plethora of stolen items.

The suspect was arrested during a sting at several Colorado Springs hotels.

“Falcon patrol and Metro RPM were working together on a joint directed activity at area hotels in targeting prolific repeat offenders,” a lieutenant wrote in entry on the Colorado Springs Police Department blotter. “Detectives located one of the offenders sitting in their vehicle and called patrol in to contact and arrest the suspect.”

When officers got there, they arrested her for several outstanding warrants -- as well as fentanyl allegedly found on her.

“During a search of the vehicle, officers and detectives located a variety of stolen items from local retailers,” CSPD said.

The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Jami Gurule.

