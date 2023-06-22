PHOTOS/VIDEOS: Hail slams southern Colorado Wednesday into Thursday

By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:05 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Hail slammed parts of southern Colorado Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday.

A gallery of photos and videos can be viewed at the top of this article and you are welcome to submit your own.

There were also “multiple” water rescues across the city at about 4 p.m. as drivers were stranded in flood waters, according to CSFD.

