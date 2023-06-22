Officials urge preparedness on the water as Colorado reaches 13 water-related deaths for 2023

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officials are pushing for public preparedness as the state reaches 13 water-related deaths.
By Lauren Watson
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:26 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officials are pushing for public preparedness as the state reaches 13 water-related deaths as the summer season officially begins.

Officials said at this point last year, there had been about 20 reported water-related deaths in Colorado, and although this year’s number isn’t quite meeting that pace, 13 is still far too many deaths-- and anything can happen.

Officials said the two of those 13 have happened in the past week on the Arkansas River. The most recent occurred Monday, near Royal Gorge.

Rangers at Lake Pueblo have seen these kinds of incidents first-hand, with eight water-related deaths occurring there in 2022. So far this year, there have been no reported deaths at Lake Pueblo. Rangers said that shouldn’t lure people into a false sense of security on the water, especially as numbers go up across the state.

“If you’re going off of last year’s track record, sure, we’re sitting here waiting on some impending doom,” Lake Pueblo Park Ranger Kris Gard said, “but you know, I hope that last year... you know, the message hopefully has gotten out, and hopefully we’ve done our part to educate the public.”

Those education efforts include in-person education opportunities, warnings for those in violation of safety regulations and boating safety courses offered through CPW.

“If you can be prepared and have as much knowledge as you can on the topic,” Gard said, “that’s going to save your life in the long run.”

