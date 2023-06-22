Colorado Springs swim school working to break world record

How your kids can participate!
(Erin Pellet)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:40 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs swim school is participating in a worldwide challenge to break a Guinness World record.

The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson is a global event that focus on drowning prevention.

Hundreds of swim schools across 6 continents are participating this year including Little Fins Swim School in Colorado Springs.

“We’ve been in communication with this organization for several years now and we’ve gotten to the point where we have big enough facilities and we’re able to accommodate enough swim lessons,” explained owner Lauri Armstrong.

The goal is to teach 250 lessons in 1 day.

“We are offering free, 20-minute swim lessons. I know parents may think 20 minutes doesn’t sound like a lot, but these are 1 on 1 lessons, and we work with kiddos on water safety. So, we’re going to work on floating, water exit strategy, finding a safe exit strategy is super important in the water,” explained Armstrong adding this is a great way to introduce kids to a life saving activity. “Drowning is the leading cause of death for children under 4, but the second cause of death for children under the age of 14. Getting your kids into swim lessons is not only a fun activity, but it’s also a life saving activity.”

Everyone is encouraged to come out on thursday, June 22 to participate or just hang out.

“We’re going to have vendors here throughout the day, our mascot is going to be coming through. He’s a clownfish mascot and it’s going to be a super fun day!”

Lessons start at 9 A.M. and run until 7 P.M.

To sign up for a spot click here.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hail near Research and Rangewood in Colorado Springs 6/21/23.
PHOTOS/VIDEOS: Hail slams part of Colorado Springs Wednesday
Police block of Manitou Ave. in Manitou Springs while responding to a barricaded suspect
Shelter-in-place order for part of Manitou Springs
Water recovery operation
Body found in Colorado Springs near I-25 and Tejon
1 dead after speeding, rolling car in northeast Colorado Springs
The rescue operation on Crestone Needle on June 19, 2023.
2 climbers rescued after becoming stranded on Colorado mountain

Latest News

Red Rocks hailstorm 6/21/2023
7 people hospitalized, nearly 100 treated on scene at Red Rocks from hail Wednesday night
6.21.23
More Storms Possible Thursday
Thunderkatz
Colorado Springs’ semi-pro womens football team prepares for playoffs
Thunderkatz
Thunderkatz