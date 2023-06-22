Colorado Springs swim school working to break world record

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs swim school is participating in a worldwide challenge to break a Guinness World record.

The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson is a global event that focus on drowning prevention.

Hundreds of swim schools across 6 continents are participating this year including Little Fins Swim School in Colorado Springs.

“We’ve been in communication with this organization for several years now and we’ve gotten to the point where we have big enough facilities and we’re able to accommodate enough swim lessons,” explained owner Lauri Armstrong.

The goal is to teach 250 lessons in 1 day.

“We are offering free, 20-minute swim lessons. I know parents may think 20 minutes doesn’t sound like a lot, but these are 1 on 1 lessons, and we work with kiddos on water safety. So, we’re going to work on floating, water exit strategy, finding a safe exit strategy is super important in the water,” explained Armstrong adding this is a great way to introduce kids to a life saving activity. “Drowning is the leading cause of death for children under 4, but the second cause of death for children under the age of 14. Getting your kids into swim lessons is not only a fun activity, but it’s also a life saving activity.”

Everyone is encouraged to come out on thursday, June 22 to participate or just hang out.

“We’re going to have vendors here throughout the day, our mascot is going to be coming through. He’s a clownfish mascot and it’s going to be a super fun day!”

Lessons start at 9 A.M. and run until 7 P.M.

To sign up for a spot click here.

