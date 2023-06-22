Colorado Springs’ semi-pro womens football team prepares for playoffs

Thunderkatz
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:11 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Coach D says the goal, as always, is to win a championship. The Thunderkatz haven’t made the postseason in four years but the last time they did they made it to the division three national semi-finals.

One of two teams that represent Colorado in the Women’s Football Alliance (WFA), it’s 11-on-11, physical, tackle football just like any men’s semi-pro league.

Paramedics, teachers, mothers and wives are just some of the personalities that make up this semi-professional team of football players. Most come into the program with little, to no football experience but with the “family-like” feel to this group, the veterans take the rookies under their wing and they’re all pushing toward the same goal this postseason.

They play on the road in the first round. Taking on the New Mexico Banitas, Saturday, June 24th. If they advance they will host their second round game at Harrison High School.

