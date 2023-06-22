7 people hospitalized, nearly 100 treated on scene at Red Rocks from hail Wednesday night

Red Rocks hailstorm 6/21/2023
Red Rocks hailstorm 6/21/2023(West Metro Fire twitter)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:59 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MORRISON, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple people were injured by hail at a Denver-area amphitheater.

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, West Metro Fire tweeted about responding to Red Rocks Amphitheater, after several people were hit by hail and injured before a Louis Tomlinson concert.

Firefighters say 7 people were taken to the hospital, but are expected to be okay. 80-90 more people were treated on scene. Injuries included cuts and broken bones.

Louis Tomlinson posted a statement on twitter, saying “Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone’s ok, I’ll be back! Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love!”

We will update this article as we learn more.

