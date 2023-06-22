7 people hospitalized, nearly 100 treated on scene at Red Rocks from hail Wednesday night

MORRISON, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple people were injured by hail at a Denver-area amphitheater.

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, West Metro Fire tweeted about responding to Red Rocks Amphitheater, after several people were hit by hail and injured before a Louis Tomlinson concert.

Firefighters say 7 people were taken to the hospital, but are expected to be okay. 80-90 more people were treated on scene. Injuries included cuts and broken bones.

UPDATE: Red Rocks hail storm- 7 people transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A total of 80 to 90 people treated on scene. Injuries include cuts and broken bones. Sporadic hail still coming down in Morrison area. @StadiumMedical pic.twitter.com/gM7KKNqocW — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) June 22, 2023

Louis Tomlinson posted a statement on twitter, saying “Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone’s ok, I’ll be back! Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love!”

