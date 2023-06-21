Suspects barge into Colorado Springs apartment, rob and assault victim

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:50 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three assailants forced their way into an apartment and assaulted one of the residents before robbing the place.

The terrifying home invasion was reported just before 3:30 Wednesday morning at a complex on Verde Drive, off Highway 24 and Circle. According to police, the suspects knocked on the door, then when the occupant answered, barged in and repeatedly assaulted him.

“The suspects searched the apartment and stole items from the victim. The suspects forced a second victim to remain on the ground during the altercation ... this victim didn’t suffer any injuries,” police said.

All of the suspects were armed with handgun, though there are no reports of shots being fired.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department immediately at 719-444-7000 or 719-634-STOP.

