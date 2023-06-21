Suspect dies in Otero County after stealing, crashing Colorado State Patrol vehicle

(KKCO)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:22 AM MDT
OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly crash involving a stolen Colorado State Patrol vehicle is under investigation.

Before 11 a.m. Tuesday, Colorado State Patrol troopers assisted Otero County deputies along Highway 50, after a vehicle was called in for a shots fired call, and reportedly fled law enforcement. The suspect also was reported to have caused multiple crashes, and attempted to cause head-on collisions. Troopers were able to stop the vehicle with a PIT maneuver.

During the arrest, investigators say the suspect was able to steal a marked CSP vehicle and got away. Law enforcement chased the stolen vehicle down Highway 50. After hitting stop sticks, troopers say the suspect crashed into another vehicle parked along the highway and spun out, catching fire.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, later died at a hospital.

