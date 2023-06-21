Springs police trying to identify suspect in Pikes Peak Greenway sex assault

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs urgently need your help identifying the man pictured in the photo at the top of this page.

He is suspected of sexually assaulting someone on the Pikes Peak Greenway last fall.

The assault was reported on Oct. 27 on the stretch of trail that runs through Monument Valley Park. Police say the approximate area was behind the 1400 block of Culebra Avenue.

Wednesday, police released composite sketches of the suspect based on the victim’s recollection. The suspect is described as being a white male between 30-40 years old and standing 6 feet tall with an average build. He has short “unkempt” facial hair either blonde or brown in color and a tattoo of a hummingbird between his thumb and index finger on his left hand.

Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD immediately at 719-444-7000. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

